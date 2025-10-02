FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
1

Just Two Moms Chattin' Episode 7 w/ Kim Wells

FM8's avatar
FM8
Oct 02, 2025
5
1
Share
Transcript

Kim’s Substack: https://substack.com/@kim4truth

Source: JUST TWO MOMS CHATTIN’

https://rumble.com/v6zmyoy-just-two-moms-chattin.html

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 FM8
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture