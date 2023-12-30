INTERVIEWS WITH TONY P. MENTIONED IN MATT. J.A.O.B POST
Tony & Clifford - Men Ahead Of Their Time
Matt’s Post: CDB, AKA Morgellons Disease https://open.substack.com/pub/woodnstone820/p/cbd-aka-morgellons-disease?r=1pg98z&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Here are some conversations I’ve had with Tony P. over the last year. Enjoy.
My First Interview/Conversation With Tony: THE IRRADIATED ONES AND SOLUTIONS WITH TONY P.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VU44qhea0j1m/
FM8 WITH TONY - NETWORK WIRES & ENERGY EMITTING PARTICLES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XuokBeHUSwZ5/
FM8 WITH TONY - NANO IS ACCUMULATING RAPIDLY ON OUR SKIN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHLjTsIx3NvH/
NANO-BUBBLES & MIMETICS WITH TONY P.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMAuFjJNhNvo/
FOLLOW UP AND FINDINGS REVIEW WITH TONY P.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j7i0mmrJYFXC/
SILICA & NANO-LABELING MISCONCEPTIONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mE6VfdrriTRb/
TAP WATER INVESTIGATION
Thanks for these links. I've been looking through Matt's posts to read Tony's comments. Tony's podcast from August 5, 2023 about the genomic effects of the nanos is very important to me. He explains why herbal and dietary changes have little effect on the nanos... because AI genomic nanos are highly adaptive to those changes: https://www.podbean.com/lsw/Ab0LTApCl8?lsid=waMjMFqgu83 AIs are tricky little devils.