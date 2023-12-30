Matt’s Post: CDB, AKA Morgellons Disease https://open.substack.com/pub/woodnstone820/p/cbd-aka-morgellons-disease?r=1pg98z&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Here are some conversations I’ve had with Tony P. over the last year. Enjoy.

My First Interview/Conversation With Tony: THE IRRADIATED ONES AND SOLUTIONS WITH TONY P.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VU44qhea0j1m/

FM8 WITH TONY - NETWORK WIRES & ENERGY EMITTING PARTICLES

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XuokBeHUSwZ5/

FM8 WITH TONY - NANO IS ACCUMULATING RAPIDLY ON OUR SKIN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHLjTsIx3NvH/

NANO-BUBBLES & MIMETICS WITH TONY P.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMAuFjJNhNvo/

FOLLOW UP AND FINDINGS REVIEW WITH TONY P.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j7i0mmrJYFXC/

SILICA & NANO-LABELING MISCONCEPTIONS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mE6VfdrriTRb/

TAP WATER INVESTIGATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3DTyXC1bobZz/