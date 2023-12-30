FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Dec 30, 2023

Tony & Clifford - Good Men Ahead Of Their Time - A perfect and fitting description.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RobinD's avatar
RobinD
Dec 30, 2023Edited

Thanks for these links. I've been looking through Matt's posts to read Tony's comments. Tony's podcast from August 5, 2023 about the genomic effects of the nanos is very important to me. He explains why herbal and dietary changes have little effect on the nanos... because AI genomic nanos are highly adaptive to those changes: https://www.podbean.com/lsw/Ab0LTApCl8?lsid=waMjMFqgu83 AIs are tricky little devils.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 FM8
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture