Share this postGhost of Covid Past: Part 2 -The Battalion Chief firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript15Share this postGhost of Covid Past: Part 2 -The Battalion Chief firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13Ghost of Covid Past: Part 2 -The Battalion Chief The Spirit Of Covid Is Still At Work In The Hearts Of ManyFM8Aug 07, 202415Share this postGhost of Covid Past: Part 2 -The Battalion Chief firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13ShareTranscriptRelated: EXPOSING SUFFOLK - PART ONE: THE CHIEFFM8·October 16, 2023This is just a fraction of the story. I was terminated from Suffolk Virginia Fire & Rescue in July of 2022. I was an 18-year career Firefighter/Paramedic in excellent standing. However, standing up and advocating for others to have informed consent will get you tagged with all kinds of labels, for example, Disobedient, Behavioral, Disorderly, Violent, a…Read full storyFM8 - THE CONCEALMENT MECHANISM FM8·September 24, 2023Link Package To Video Below:Read full storyShare this discussionGhost of Covid Past: Part 2 -The Battalion Chief firemedic8.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13 CommentsFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsIntense EMR & The Biological Burden Aug 28 • FM8THE LAST HOUR REPORT: FINAL LOCKDOWNAug 26 • FM8Crystals - Nicotine - Fibers Aug 24 • FM8AMI - What A Big Mesh We Find Ourselves In Aug 23 • FM8WHAT A TANGLED WEB Aug 21 • FM8Hiding In The False Light Aug 19 • FM8Crystallization & Smart Bubble Influence Aug 17 • FM8Fungus, Cross Linking Polymers & Synthetic Threads Aug 10 • FM8
Ghost of Covid Past: Part 2 -The Battalion Chief