Music: https://youtu.be/f9W8m8Kc7to

I was reviewing some of my older publications on BitChute related to the night sky, specifically the luminaries, as last night was the full moon for me, and I know the "authorities" will say it's tonight.

I have some folks with whom I converse regularly regarding the sky and the luminaires, which is among the most frequently discussed topics. I also track all the Full Moons from One to the Next.

Source:

First Published 09.18.2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CdfHinLmeUd0