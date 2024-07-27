FRIED BREAD

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2462FRIED BREADFM8Jul 27, 20242462ShareTranscriptWhat you will need:1/3 Cup Of Freshly Milled Hard Red WheatBeef Tallow1/2 Cup Of WaterDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFM8’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsFM8Recent PostsReal Fishing Life Report - 01.22.2026Jan 23 • FM8Instrument of ManipulationJan 22 • FM83 Weeks LaterJan 2 • FM8Bio-Engineers Of OldDec 30, 2025 • FM8Breaking The BioDestructive TetherDec 14, 2025 • FM8Snowfall 12.08.2025Dec 10, 2025 • FM8DIY WITH FM8Nov 22, 2025 • FM8Ode To NixonNov 17, 2025 • FM8