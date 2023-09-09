FM8 WITH NATHAN REYNOLDS - THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON & IT’S DEVICES
Nathan and I discuss the parallels between the serpent cults and synthetic biology that many are finally talking about, which is just the ancient ways being subjected to light.
Eric with FM8 Interviews Nathan Reynolds. Where do the Dragon cults come from and how do they operate today? Why do they have a need for human sacrifice, transformation and torment?
We are infested with Demons and other inter-dimensional beings here on earth. Apparently CERN was created as a portal for these "things."
You may want to look up Alobar Jones on YouTube. He's an exorcist and is also working on the astral plane with teams to remove demons and other evil things. Alobar's information closely aligns with Nathan's experiences as well and may prove valuable.
