Examining Hair

Morgellons Rule Out

FM8

May 13, 2025

Transcript

The client plucked three hairs from her scalp. Each strand was plucked on different days, and the last hair was post-hair salon highlights.

Set To Music, Client's Choice:
Your Holiness Is Beautiful · Craig Stone & Rich Smith

Flame Testing:
NeoCDB/Environmental/Morgellons fibers Vs. +/- 2700 degree Flame Tx.
