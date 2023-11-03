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RedShoe
Nov 3, 2023

I do gardening almost daily. Here in N FL the aerial spraying is weekly. I break out around my whole torso with an allergic reaction, hives, itching...why? No clue. Saw dermatologist and two ointment creams I was put on contain PEG. I checked my toothpaste PEG and alcohol. I checked my deodorant PEG. I checked my lotion from a well know scent and candle store and PEG. I now brush my teeth w baking soda ( aluminum free) and virgin unrefined coconut oil. Body wash a sugar scrub with coconut oil and sugar.

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
Nov 3, 2023

Valuable knowledge, Thanks eric.

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