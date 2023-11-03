ETHYLENE OXIDE (EO) - MEDICAL DEVICES - POLYMERIZATION
Link Package To Video Below:
Ethylene Oxide (National Cancer Institute)
Ethylene Oxide Gas Sterilization of Medical Devices
The Base-Catalysed Reaction of Ethylene Oxide with Alcohols
Preventing Medical Device Shortages by Ensuring Safe and Effective Sterilization in Manufacturing
Dual Port with Q-Syte, 18G x 1.75"
Push Button Blood Collection Set
https://www.steris-ast.com/solutions/ethylene-oxide-sterilization/
I do gardening almost daily. Here in N FL the aerial spraying is weekly. I break out around my whole torso with an allergic reaction, hives, itching...why? No clue. Saw dermatologist and two ointment creams I was put on contain PEG. I checked my toothpaste PEG and alcohol. I checked my deodorant PEG. I checked my lotion from a well know scent and candle store and PEG. I now brush my teeth w baking soda ( aluminum free) and virgin unrefined coconut oil. Body wash a sugar scrub with coconut oil and sugar.
Valuable knowledge, Thanks eric.