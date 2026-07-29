If you thought our world was over-electrified years ago, the industry is just getting started, FM8.

The Future of EV Charging Looks a Lot Like an Airport Lounge

“Rivian Automotive Inc. turned a former blacksmith shop outside Yosemite National Park into a recharging lounge”.

Electrify America

Published 08.23.2022

Tel Aviv-based Electreon deployed the United States’ first public wireless EV-charging roadway in Detroit, Michigan. Located on a quarter-mile stretch of 14th Street near Ford’s Michigan Central innovation district, the system embeds magnetic inductive-charging coils beneath the asphalt to charge specially equipped electric vehicles while driving or parked.

MDOT, City of Detroit and Electreon unveil nation’s first public EV-charging roadway at Michigan Central

https://detroitmi.gov/news/mdot-city-detroit-and-electreon-unveil-nations-first-public-ev-charging-roadway-michigan-central