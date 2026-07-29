FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

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Kim's avatar
Kim
2d

Is this what they mean by "going green?" Probably.

I am also glad that they think that everyone wants everything "electric." I don't.

So, they just need to stop it! Lol

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Linda's avatar
Linda
2d

Thanks for your hard work and good info!

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