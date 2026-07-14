Dust Networks
Aired 06.20.2011
Smart Dust for Chemical Mapping on NIH
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12075923/
Smart Dust for Chemical Mapping
By Wiley Advanced Materials
First published: 03.25.2025
https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.202419052Digital Object Identifier (DOI)
It just kills me how she skirts around the elephant in the room, which is that these sensors are being put inside everything, not least of all US, AS HUMAN BEINGS since we have to breathe the air, eat the food, and drink the water! Did she mention that part?? No, she didn't! The closest thing she did say is that "the user doesn't have to know about wireless." At least that statement is honest since once again, these invasive technologies are being deployed without our knowledge or consent.
Hideous.