FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
2d

It just kills me how she skirts around the elephant in the room, which is that these sensors are being put inside everything, not least of all US, AS HUMAN BEINGS since we have to breathe the air, eat the food, and drink the water! Did she mention that part?? No, she didn't! The closest thing she did say is that "the user doesn't have to know about wireless." At least that statement is honest since once again, these invasive technologies are being deployed without our knowledge or consent.

Reply
Share
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
2d

Hideous.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FM8 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture