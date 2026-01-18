Also See SAM's Work
Impact of adding metal nanoparticles on anaerobic digestion performance – A review
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/engineering/direct-interspecies-electron-transfer
Direct Interspecies Electron Transfer between Geobacter metallireducens and Methanosarcina barkeri
https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/aem.00895-14#con7
Dawn Homes & Derek Lovley Seem to be the leading experts on “DIET” here in the states.
First Co-Publication 07.27.2021:
Electromicrobiology: The Ecophysiology Of Phylogenetically Diverse Electroactive Microorganisms
Dawn Homes
Western New England University
https://wne.edu/directory/dawn-holmes.cfm
Publications (136): https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Dawn-Holmes-2
Derek Lovley
University of Massachusetts Amherst
https://www.umass.edu/microbiology/about/directory/derek-lovley
Publications (725): https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/Derek-R-Lovley-40083239/publications/3
