FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hutu's avatar
Hutu
3h

This is so shocking to read. Highly educated members of a family turning on each other. I'm so happy to say our family of our children, siblings and nephews held strong and I'm equally happy to say have never had to endure the condemnation of others. I hope and pray the tide turns soon. X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 FM8
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture