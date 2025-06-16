Share this postFM8’s SubstackDAY 3 - POST 91% IPA WITH EO SYRINGE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDAY 3 - POST 91% IPA WITH EO SYRINGE FM8Jun 16, 20254Share this postFM8’s SubstackDAY 3 - POST 91% IPA WITH EO SYRINGE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareDF - 20x OBJRelated : 4Share this postFM8’s SubstackDAY 3 - POST 91% IPA WITH EO SYRINGE Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Share
This is so shocking to read. Highly educated members of a family turning on each other. I'm so happy to say our family of our children, siblings and nephews held strong and I'm equally happy to say have never had to endure the condemnation of others. I hope and pray the tide turns soon. X