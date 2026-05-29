I noticed this yesterday— and pain level is way up. 9/10. I think haarp is turned way up. Probably trying to depopulate another sizable batch before they fire a lot of people n July. With robots and Al they don’t want people slaves anymore.
are you a descendent of Col Yates from the revolutionary war?
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I noticed this yesterday— and pain level is way up. 9/10. I think haarp is turned way up. Probably trying to depopulate another sizable batch before they fire a lot of people n July. With robots and Al they don’t want people slaves anymore.
are you a descendent of Col Yates from the revolutionary war?