FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

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Debra DeForest's avatar
Debra DeForest
1d

I noticed this yesterday— and pain level is way up. 9/10. I think haarp is turned way up. Probably trying to depopulate another sizable batch before they fire a lot of people n July. With robots and Al they don’t want people slaves anymore.

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FionMor's avatar
FionMor
2d

are you a descendent of Col Yates from the revolutionary war?

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