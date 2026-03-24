Damaging The Brain To Manage Pain W/ Jessica EndicottFM8Mar 24, 20261153Share⚠️⚠️Some Language⚠️⚠️Website:https://jessicaendicott.com/See the contact page to reach out to her.1153Share
This was a really good interview and I could relate to a lot of it. I am a RECOVERED alcoholic (and drug abuser) for 23 years after drinking and using for 26 years, and so I know how hard it is, and how many times I had to try and fail before I finally got sober. I especially related to the mental and emotional changes you go through not even knowing why you are thinking and acting like you are. Actual things, that had a name, like PAW or Post Acute Withdrawal, which can last for years.
I think the thing that helped me get sober the most is that they literally locked me up in jail (I was forever getting into trouble with the law. I couldn't drink and people not know about it.) for a total of 364 days, which gave me the time for my brain to clear out enough, and my thinking to return to normal where I could actually make a REASONABLE, LOGICAL decision not to drink. Then it helped (I didn't think so at the time) that they had me on probation for 5 YEARS. (I had a hardcore, no-nonsense, but extremely nice and fair P.O.) That gave me much more time to allow my brain and body to recover. By the time I got through all of that 6 years had gone by.
But, the thinking was still so insidious and INSANE. I remember one day when I was out mowing the grass, and I had been clean for maybe close to 10 years, and the thought, out of nowhere, just crossed my mind...Wow! Now I can drink again since no one was "watching" me. And, thank God, immediately, my common sense, SANE brain kicked in again and said....WHAT?? ARE YOU CRAZY??
But, by the grace of God (and I really owe it all to Him), I was able to get the monkey off my back but I know a lot of people, like my brother, who weren't so lucky.
I also see my son now, who is 34 years old, struggling with it. He tries to do some "controlled drinking," and I tell him, that is not helping you. That is just keeping you on the constant roller coaster ride, because I know from experience, there is no such thing as an alcoholic being able to drink "socially." Eventually, they will get drunk because they don't want to drink socially, they want to get drunk.
What do they say in A.A? If you keep visiting a barber shop long enough, eventually, you are going to get a hair cut!
Anyway, the interview was a good reminder for me. After 23 years, the misery of what I had to go through tends to lose its sting. And it is also heart warming for me to hear others who are overcoming too because that is what it is all about in this life...OVERCOMING... one day at a time!! Thank you, Jessica and Eric. Also, they told me to STICK WITH THE WINNERS, and you guys are!!