Kyle Posted This on Telegram: Something’s “brewing”. Layers upon layers. Arkansas, Oct.30 https://t.me/fm8seekhimdaily/6118
Later In The Darkness Of Night
Last night was very electric here in the Ozarks. An hour into the enemy’s calendric day of demons we start to see a war in the heavens, a disruption. We live on the top of a mountain surrounded by nothing but the air we breathe in our home. Winds are picking up and the storm gets serious. I realized there was nothing my family could do at this point, while fear began to creep in, especially knowing what’s taken place recently across the states, and we being on “the radar”.
So all I could do was pray. As soon as I spoke to the Father and said “I need to pray”, a bolt of electricity hit outside our house, to disengage my mind and heart from the Most High.
My wife came to find me and was worried, and I said I was praying, we need to. She stood and prayed with me. As I began to utter a few words, another strike hit in front of us and my son woke up crying. My wife went to check on him but I kept praying and rebuked the wickedness of the enemy, asked for a hedge of protection around our home, a barrier built with his hands mightier than the one who seeks to destroy us. One that can not be penetrated to protect our family and this home and mountain, repeating to the Most High He is all we have and there’s no other way.
He is our only weapon and shield, our only deliverer, and our lives are and always will be in his hands. Our hope is in him. As soon as I finished the storm took ease. The strikes seized, and the winds weakened. I sat there in peace starring evil in its face. I was silent knowing the Father was with us and had answered. When I began to pray it was 1:15 am. When I took this video out my window after I finished praying it was 1:20 am.
I looked at the Doppler and snapped some shots of what was happening. In that video you can see, immediately, as soon as I had prayed, the Father split the storm as if it ran into “a barrier” and the fierce storm of red and purple heading for us split north and south of us, just as he parted the seas with Moses. Prayer is powerful folks. Don’t lose hope, don’t stop praying. Take care
WOW!!! That is so powerful! Thank you for sharing this.
Pray to a loving, powerful Father and Believe , our only real weapons. Thank you for your reminder and encouragement!