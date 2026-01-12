FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nobody's's avatar
nobody's
21h

Yet more "harmless" wireless energy I'll have to shield from. Hope it takes a long time to make it out here to the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kate Hower's avatar
Kate Hower
21h

It only seems like overkill if you aren’t interested in TRACKING and CONTROLLING every drop of water on earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 FM8 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture