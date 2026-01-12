CELLULAR ADVANCED WATER METERING INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) SYSTEMS

As battery and communication technology evolves, cellular advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems can be connected to network sensors and instruments, creating a level of visibility into and control over water distribution systems that simply isn’t possible with flow data alone.

The impact of cellular AMI systems on water utility operations can be truly transformational, delivering benefits far beyond meter reads and billing. With the ability to integrate data from pressure sensors and real-time water quality monitoring, AMI systems bring measurable value to water utilities by ensuring better visibility and control over the entire distribution system. By leveraging a centralized data system, AMI equips water utilities with the insights they need to improve system efficiency, reduce expenses and deliver excellent customer service to their communities.

Cellular AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) Systems use existing public cellular networks (like 4G/LTE/ORION) for utilities (water, gas, electric) to remotely collect meter data.

These systems rely on meters with built-in cellular radios (SIM cards) to send usage data “over-the-air” to utility servers, offering benefits like rapid deployment, lower costs, real-time insights for leak detection, improved customer service, and reduced operational burdens through Network as a Service (NaaS) models.

Elements of the AMI Water System

Flow Measurement: E-Series® Ultrasonic Plus Flow Meters

Water Quality Monitoring: MetriNet Multiparameter Water Quality Monitor, pipe::scan Monitoring System, con::cube V3 IoT Terminal, ATi M-Node Smart Sensors

Pressure & Leak Monitoring: Syrinix PIPEMINDER-ONE Standard Pressure Transient Data Logger

Communication Technology: ORION® Cellular Endpoints

Analytics Software: BEACON® Software as a Service, EyeOnWater® Consumer Engagement App, RADAR® Pressure Management Data Platform

AMI Ground Sensors

“AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) integration with ground sensors creates smart systems for utilities and agriculture, combining meter data with ground sensor info (like pressure, soil, water levels) via gateways (MIUs) for real-time monitoring, operational efficiency, faster outage response, and improved resource management (water, energy) by breaking data silos and enabling AI/ML analysis for better decision-making and grid resilience.”

Blanketing The Ground With Sensors

The proliferation of inexpensive yet high-quality transducers for acoustic, seismic and optical images, along with inexpensive and low-power digital signal processing and radios, enable improved target detection, classification, tracking and even location prediction

