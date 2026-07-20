Bus Program FM8Jul 20, 2026833Sharehttps://youtube.com/shorts/4GfA90Pa2XA?si=3RJxkHCyPL93KXgf833Share
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/dumbing-us-down-the-hidden-curriculum?r=1qugjr&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web
Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling (1992)
By John Taylor Gatto
It seems, then, that not only the schooling, but the transport to schooling, was created to further mess with humanity. My real eductation only started as an adult, finding out things like this.
The illusion of free, in most all areas of human doings. Monetary rewards to take the bait. Glad to see the gal who made the short is thinking ❤
Successful marketing strategy - while folks are clueless as to the layers of complexity built to facilitate this BS.