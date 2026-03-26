Brain Games
Published 06.19.2020
Clip From:
HDIAC Podcast - Weaponizing Brain Science: Neuroweapons - Part 1 of 2
In part one of this two-part podcast, HDIAC analyst Mara Kiernan interviews Dr. James Giordano, a Professor in the department of Neurology and Biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center. The discussion begins with Dr. Giordano defining neuroweapons and explaining their applied technologies. He provides insight into the manner in which international weapons conventions govern the use neuroweapons and discusses the threats presented by neuroweapons in today’s environment. Dr. Giordano goes on to review the need for continuous monitoring, including his views regarding challenges and potential solutions for effectively understanding global developments in neuroweapon technologies.
Full Conversation: https://youtu.be/DA9QdslZoXs
Eric- if u didn’t get those pics (& I know you will want to see them)
Is there another way we can communicate?
My eMale is being messed with. FB Messenger is how I stay connected,
I only have a flip phone, I never caved to the Smart phone, or smart anything, or the vakz, or the mask, or the £€Ds, or lots of other things. Im going to make a video soon on the things I avoid. 🧚🏼