FM8’s Substack

FM8’s Substack

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Katannya Rayne's avatar
Katannya Rayne
5h

Eric- if u didn’t get those pics (& I know you will want to see them)

Is there another way we can communicate?

My eMale is being messed with. FB Messenger is how I stay connected,

I only have a flip phone, I never caved to the Smart phone, or smart anything, or the vakz, or the mask, or the £€Ds, or lots of other things. Im going to make a video soon on the things I avoid. 🧚🏼

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