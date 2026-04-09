Although, the birdsong is beautiful.
What ever it all is, we know a great deal but the one thing I have come to notice is the remediation of our connection to our Creator, this crap (more than causing death to all living things) is causing living beings to no longer be able to connect with our Creator. The grief is real and the disconnect is diabolical. I am certain that one of the aims of these operations is to completely close the soul connection to its creator. Who THE F ARE these people doing ALL the deeds to LIFE on this world?! Always appreciate your contributions Eric 🥰🙏🥰
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Although, the birdsong is beautiful.
What ever it all is, we know a great deal but the one thing I have come to notice is the remediation of our connection to our Creator, this crap (more than causing death to all living things) is causing living beings to no longer be able to connect with our Creator. The grief is real and the disconnect is diabolical. I am certain that one of the aims of these operations is to completely close the soul connection to its creator. Who THE F ARE these people doing ALL the deeds to LIFE on this world?! Always appreciate your contributions Eric 🥰🙏🥰