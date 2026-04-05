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Wolfgang Exel Watson's avatar
Wolfgang Exel Watson
18h

Love Bob Seger. Changed the lyrics of this song and am singing it on the tractor that has a defective mower deck, throwing the clippings and horse manure all over you - if you don't mow against the wind. So, here I am riding the tractor singing "Against the wind, I am older now but still mowing against the wind..." Nice chemtrails, too, btw.

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Susan's avatar
Susan
18h

Art flows from life❤ Eric, so glad your in the human flow of all. Thanks, I'm working on running with the wind too 😎😍

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