Love Bob Seger. Changed the lyrics of this song and am singing it on the tractor that has a defective mower deck, throwing the clippings and horse manure all over you - if you don't mow against the wind. So, here I am riding the tractor singing "Against the wind, I am older now but still mowing against the wind..." Nice chemtrails, too, btw.
Art flows from life❤ Eric, so glad your in the human flow of all. Thanks, I'm working on running with the wind too 😎😍
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Love Bob Seger. Changed the lyrics of this song and am singing it on the tractor that has a defective mower deck, throwing the clippings and horse manure all over you - if you don't mow against the wind. So, here I am riding the tractor singing "Against the wind, I am older now but still mowing against the wind..." Nice chemtrails, too, btw.
Art flows from life❤ Eric, so glad your in the human flow of all. Thanks, I'm working on running with the wind too 😎😍